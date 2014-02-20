By John Geddie
LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Canada is set to price a USD3bn
five-year Global bond later on Thursday, its first debt issue in
the currency for two years, said a banker managing the sale.
The sovereign, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody's/S&P/Fitch, has
fixed the spread on its SEC-registered Global maturing in
February 2019 at 11bp over US Treasuries, after orders nearly
reached USD8bn.
The bonds were initially marketed to investors at 12-14bp
over Treasuries on Wednesday afternoon, before official guidance
was set at 12bp area on Thursday morning.
The deal is expected to price later on Thursday via HSBC, JP
Morgan, RBC and Scotia, marking Canada's first US dollar bond
sale since a USD3bn five-year in February 2012.