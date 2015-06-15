VANCOUVER, June 15 British Columbia, which was
the first foreign government to sell a Chinese
currency-denominated "dim sum" bond, is now eyeing the
possibility of issuing a "panda" bond as its looks to attract
more Asian investment to the Pacific Coast province.
"There is a possibility. I can't tell you that it will
happen tomorrow or next week, but it's something we are looking
at," British Columbia Finance Minister Mike de Jong told
reporters on Monday, when asked about the option.
A dim sum bond is a bond issued outside of China but
denominated in Chinese renminbi, while a panda bond is a
renminbi-denominated bond from a non-Chinese issuer sold within
mainland China.
The Western Canadian province raised 2.5 billion yuan
($402.7 million) in late 2013 on the sale of its first one-year
dim sum bond, with Asian investors taking the lion's share of
the offering.
Only one company, German carmaker Daimler, has sold panda
bonds since regulators opened the format in 2010. The only other
issuers have been supranational agencies, like the International
Finance Corporation and the Asian Development Bank.
De Jong did not say what size panda bond British Columbia
was considering, though he noted the province has generally
stuck with benchmark size issuances in the past and cautioned it
was too early to pin down any exact numbers.
"I don't want to go too far down the path to suggesting
something is imminent or a particular amount. We'd be cautious
about that," he said.
De Jong added that being the first foreign government to
sell a dim sum bond "significantly" boosted the West Coast
province's profile on the international stage and that
additional renminbi-backed offerings would likely be positive.
($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Dan Grebler)