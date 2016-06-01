By Fergal Smith
| TORONTO, June 1
TORONTO, June 1 Canadian fixed-income fund
managers say they favor corporate bonds and other securities
that bear credit risk, as June's traditional heavy bond
redemptions swell their war chests, but they warn they have
grown more selective after a credit market rally lifted all
boats since February.
The June redemptions and interest payments typically trigger
a burst of new supply from issuers keen to tap the flood of
cash.
Total interest and principal payments for the month are
expected to rise to C$56.8 billion ($43.3 billion) this year
from C$42.1 billion in June 2015, according to IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
Portfolio managers say they favor reinvestment in credit
because of concerns low government bonds yields are insufficient
to compensate for interest rate risk.
"We tend to lean that way (toward credit) in general, but
this market environment really makes us want to lean that way,"
said Tom O'Gorman, director of fixed income, Franklin Bissett
Investment Management.
At Sprott Asset Management, co-chief investment officer
Scott Colbourne likes the incremental yield of both investment
grade and high yield corporate bonds and sees new issuance as "a
good way to participate."
Growth is looking better in the United States, while Canada
will benefit from a recovery in commodity prices, said
Colbourne.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's GDPNow model is
forecasting U.S. growth will accelerate to 2.9 percent
annualized in the second quarter. And oil has rebounded toward
$50 a barrel.
Manulife Asset Management is overweight credit and confident
the corporate securities it holds will come out ahead in the
long-term given the spread over government yields, said Hosen
Marjaee, senior managing director, Canadian fixed income.
"We also like the provinces, the majority of them are in a
better shape than they have been," he added.
To be sure, a potential interest rate hike from the U.S.
Federal Reserve and the Brexit vote in the U.K. could trigger
risk aversion and widen credit spreads. And the fund managers
said they have become more discriminating as debt security
prices rallied for much of this year.
At CIBC Capital Markets, head of Canadian government credit
strategy Maria Berlettano cautioned that looking for strong,
creditworthy names is critical.
"We reach less hard than we were when credit was cheaper,"
noted Franklin Bissett's O'Gorman.
($1 = 1.3112 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)