LONDON Nov 16 A post-Brexit trade deal between
Canada and Britain will use the long-delayed European Union CETA
pact signed last month as its basis, Canada's finance minister
Bill Morneau said on Wednesday.
Morneau said the deal would have to wait until Britain had
concluded what are likely to be fraught negotiations with the
bloc of 27 other EU countries that it will be leaving.
"We know that we have to be attentive to what is going on in
the UK with Europe and watch how they conclude their
relationship," he told reporters.
"We know that discussion will precede any discussion with
Canada... we believe that our discussion with the UK will be a
positive one... and will be founded on the basis of CETA."
Britain is Canada's fourth largest trade partner. While
parts of the CETA deal may be able to be mirrored in a
post-Brexit agreement, the two countries are likely to
renegotiate key areas where they see a benefit.
(Reporting by Marc Jones)