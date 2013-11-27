VANCOUVER Nov 27 British Columbia said on
Wednesday it is still on track to end the 2013-14 fiscal year
with a small surplus even as it trimmed revenue forecasts on the
back of lower income from taxation and natural resources
industries.
The Canadian West Coast province said revenue is expected to
amount to C$44.3 billion ($41.85 billion), down $15 million from
a previous forecast.
But B.C. Finance Minister Michael de Jong said the province
is expected to end the 2013-14 year with a C$165 million
surplus, slightly bigger than previously forecast.
The province's debt-to-GDP ratio is forecast to be 18.5
percent while its real GDP is forecast to expand by 1.4 percent
in 2013 and 2.2 percent in 2014, unchanged from a June update.