* Must repay Ottawa C$1.6 billion
* Revenue projections cut
* All ministries must reduce spending
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 8 British Columbia's
move to scrap a sales tax following a public backlash will cost
the Western Canadian province C$2.3 billion ($2.3 billion) over
the next three years and force a round of new spending cuts,
the provincial government said on Thursday.
The tax move and expectations of worsening world economic
conditions will contribute to a deficit of C$2.8 billion in the
current fiscal year and C$805 million in 2012-13, Finance
Minister Kevin Falcon said in his first-quarter report.
All ministries and agencies in Premier Christy Clark's
government must now cut costs and manage spending, Falcon said.
The Liberal government will seek to protect health care and
education while it consults with voters on priorities for the
next budget, he said.
In a referendum last month, voters in British Columbia
chose to dismantle the harmonized sales tax (HST), which merged
the province's 7 percent sales tax with a 5 percent federal
goods and services levy.
Many residents were angry because the government had
promised not to combine the taxes and because the HST was
extended to items such as restaurant bills, which had not been
subject to the province's sales tax.
Scrapping the HST means British Columbia must reimburse in
2011-12 the C$1.6 billion the federal government gave it to
ease the transition to the new tax.
Falcon said provincial revenues are now forecast to rise by
an average of just 2.8 percent annually over the next two
years, which is down from the outlook of 3.3 percent in the
government's spring budget.
Excluding the impact of returning to a provincial sales
tax, lower revenue from natural resources and government-owned
corporations will mean losses of C$537 million over the next
three years, the government said.
Falcon said the government must reduce the deficit by C$458
million in 2013-14 to balance the budget as required by law.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
