* British Columbia wants three LNG plants by 2020
* Part of upcoming provincial jobs plan
* Apache among backers of LNG export terminals
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 19 British Columbia said
on Monday it will promote development of a liquefied natural
gas export industry as the Canadian province seeks to bolster
economic activity while wrestling with a multibillion-dollar
deficit.
The government of the Pacific coast province, known for
massive shale gas reserves, said it will speed up permitting of
coastal plants, which would allow first exports of LNG by 2015.
The goal is to have three plants in place by 2020.
Several companies have proposed LNG plants, led by a
consortium including Apache Corp (APA.N), EOG Resources (EOG.N)
and Encana Corp (ECA.TO). The group aims to have a $4.5 billion
facility in place in the port city of Kitimat in that time
frame, allowing them to sell western Canadian gas supplies to
Asia for the first time.
Promoting LNG exports is part of a job-creation plan to be
announced on Thursday. As part of the initiative, Premier
Christy Clark's government will collaborate with native
communities and other levels of government to help accelerate
development of plants to liquefy natural gas so it can be
shipped in tankers.
It will also work with the industry on job training and
attracting investment, it said. The government will release
details on training programs in the coming months.
British Columbia's Montney and Horn River gas deposits are
estimated to be among the largest shale gas reserves in North
America, and energy companies are spending billions of dollars
to develop the resources and increase production.
However, weak North American gas markets have prompted
companies including Apache and Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L)
to seek out richer markets, such as those in Asia, and LNG
plants are needed to ship the supplies overseas.
The National Energy Board is considering an application
from the Apache-led Kitimat LNG group for a 20-year export
license.
Two weeks ago, the provincial government said it expects to
record a C$2.8 billion ($2.83 billion) deficit for the current
fiscal year and C$805 million next year, after voters chose to
scrap a new sales tax.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)