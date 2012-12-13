* Broadcast regulator does not have right to impose plan
-court
* Regulator had accepted broadcasters' plea for new revenue
* Cable companies had said they would pass charges on
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Dec 13 Canada's broadcast regulator does
not have the authority to impose a value-for-signal plan under
which television broadcasters would charge cable and satellite
firms for their programming, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled
on Thursday.
The industry regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission, had in 2010 accepted the
broadcasters' arguments that local stations needed new money to
stay viable. Before imposing a fee system on cable companies, it
asked the courts to verify that it had the right to do so and
the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that it did not.
The 5-4 decision is a defeat for telecoms company BCE Inc
, which owns CTV, Canada's largest private broadcaster.
Arguing on the cable side was Telus Corp, Cogeco Cable
Inc, Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw
Communications Inc.
Cable firms had warned the court that television blackouts
could happen as they occasionally do in the United States if
broadcasters were allowed to charge for their signals.
The broadcasters said the regulator had heard arguments
about blackouts and concluded the American system was working
well despite such concerns. About 90 percent of Canadians
receive their signals through their cable subscriptions.
The case originally pitted broadcasters against cable and
satellite-TV companies, but the lines became muddied after
Canada's two biggest private-sector TV networks were bought by
BCE and Shaw.
Ultimately, at the pocketbook level it could have been
consumers who would have been hit by a value-for-signal program,
since the cable companies threatened to pass on any extra costs,
estimated by the cable industry at C$10 ($10) on customers'
monthly bills.
The legal arguments in the case centered on whether the
Copyright Act or the Broadcasting Act would have precedence. The
Copyright Act grants broadcasters a copyright over their signals
except in regard to cable companies.
The Broadcasting Act gives broad powers to the Commission
but Justice Marshall Rothstein concluded for the majority that
the law did not expressly give the regulator the right to impose
a value-for-signal plan.
"No provision of the Broadcasting Act expressly grants
jurisdiction to the CRTC to implement the proposed regime,"
Rothstein wrote in the opinion.
Rothstein said the CRTC's powers that are derived from the
Broadcasting Act could not be allowed to create conflicts with
the Copyright Act.
The case is Cogeco Cable Inc, et al v. Bell Media Inc
(formerly CTV Globemedia Inc), V Interactions Inc, Newfoundland
Broadcasting Co Ltd, et al, in the Supreme Court of Canada No.
34231