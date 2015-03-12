BRIEF-Scio Diamond Technology says DOJ announces federal indictment charging former chairman
* Department of justice announced federal indictment charging former Scio Diamond board of directors chairman, Edward S. Adams
OTTAWA, March 12 Canada's broadcast regulator said on Thursday it was relaxing long-standing requirements for television broadcasters to carry a certain amount of Canadian-produced content.
"Certain protections are no longer needed in a world of abundance and choice, and where many Canadians no longer watch shows according to a broadcaster's schedules," the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said in a statement. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)
March 24 Wall Street's predilection for a glass-half-full view of President Donald Trump was on full display Friday as investors backed off fears that a failure to repeal Obamacare would endanger Trump's entire agenda in favor of optimism that he would simply get on with tax cuts and infrastructure spending.