April 9 The president of BCE Inc's Bell
Media would leave effective immediately, Canada biggest
communications company said on Thursday, two weeks after the
executive apologized for interfering in editorial coverage.
Kevin Crull on March 25 apologized for telling the head of
CTV News not to conduct or air interviews with the chairman of
the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
(CRTC).
BCE in its statement on Thursday did not say why Crull was
leaving, but the company's Chief Executive George Cope said "the
independence of Bell Media's news operations is of paramount
importance to our company and to all Canadians".
"There can be no doubt that Bell will always uphold the
journalistic standards that have made CTV the most trusted brand
in Canadian news," Cope said.
