TORONTO Dec 19 Canada's broadcast regulator
took a step toward bringing more flexibility to cable and
satellite television packages on Thursday by requiring
distributors to offer their customers news channels on a
standalone basis.
The move should benefit Quebecor Inc's Sun News
Network. The conservative news channel in August lost a bid to
require all distributors to offer the channel as part of their
basic packages.
But on Thursday, the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission said TV subscribers should at
least have the opportunity to subscribe to all domestic news
services, either individually or as part in programming bundles.
It set a deadline of May 18 for distributors to comply.
The CRTC said the order had grown out of concerns raised at
the hearing to consider Sun News Network's request for
"mandatory carriage." The proceedings illustrated the challenges
facing domestic news channels, especially new entrants, the
commission said.
The regulator is moving more broadly to allow Canadian
television viewers greater freedom to choose to pay only for
channels they watch, rather than require them to subscribe to
large packages.