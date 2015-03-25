TORONTO, March 25 Canada's broadcast regulator
scolded the country's biggest communications company BCE Inc
on Wednesday after a report alleged the head of its
Bell Media unit interfered with coverage of a ruling that could
prove painful for Bell.
The Globe and Mail newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said
Bell Media's President Kevin Crull told the head of CTV News not
to conduct or air interviews with the chairman of the Canadian
Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) after
the regulator said it would force distributors to unbundle cable
TV packages. (bit.ly/1DYA269)
"An informed citizenry cannot be sacrificed for a company's
commercial interests," CRTC Chairman Jean-Pierre Blais said in a
statement. "Canadians can only wonder how many times corporate
interests may have been placed ahead of the fair and balanced
news reporting they expect from their broadcasting system."
BCE declined to comment on the CRTC rebuke, and said it
stood by its journalistic integrity in relation to the Globe
report. It also said the CRTC decision was featured extensively
on a variety of its channels.
BCE, traditionally a telephone and Internet company, in
recent years bought some of Canada's largest media assets in a
drive to control the cost of content sent through its satellite,
internet and telecom networks.
Blais suggested that complaints about the alleged meddling
be directed to the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council.
BCE is fighting other CRTC rulings in the courts, including
over Super Bowl advertising and a ban on discounting its own
content sent to its customers' mobile devices.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and
Christian Plumb)