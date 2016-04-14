CALGARY, Alberta, April 14 The Canadian crude-producing province of Alberta said on Thursday it would post a C$10.4 billion ($8.10 billion) budget deficit in the 2016-17 fiscal year as low oil prices hammered its once-booming economy.

Below are some other key figures from the fiscal plan:

DEFICIT:

Alberta is forecasting a deficit of C$10.4 billion in 2016-17, a deficit of C$10.1 billion in 2017-18 and a deficit of C$8.4 billion in 2018-19.

OIL PRICE ASSUMPTIONS:

The government is assuming a U.S. crude oil price of $42 a barrel in 2016-17, $54 a barrel in 2017-18 and $64 a barrel in 2018-19.

OIL AND GAS REVENUES:

Non-renewable resource revenues are forecast to be C$1.4 billion in 2016-17, the lowest in 40 years and down nearly 90 percent from around C$10 billion in 2013-14. In 2017-18 oil and gas revenues are expected to rise to C$2.8 billion and in 2018-19 to C$4.2 billion.

ALBERTA GDP:

The province's GDP is estimated to have shrunk by 1.5 percent in 2015 and is forecast to contract by 1.4 percent in 2016, the first time since 1982-83 there have been two years of negative growth. GDP is forecast to rebound 1.9 percent in 2017.

ALBERTA DEBT

Total borrowing is expected to be C$30.1 billion in 2016-17, C$45.2 billion in 2017-18 and C$57.6 billion in 2018-19, which will be 15.1 percent of the province's nominal GDP.

UNEMPLOYMENT:

Alberta's unemployment rate was 7.1 percent in March 2016 and the government forecast it will average 8 percent over the year.

($1 = 1.2844 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)