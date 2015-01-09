CALGARY, Alberta Jan 9 Alberta Premier Jim
Prentice said on Friday that low oil prices could lead to three
years of budget deficits in the Canadian province, whose oil
sands are the largest source of U.S. oil imports.
Calling low oil prices the worst fiscal crisis the province
has faced in as many as 50 years, Prentice said if they remain
under $50 per barrel for the remainder of the year, the
province's revenue from its petroleum sector would be cut by
around C$10 billion ($8.44 billion).
The U.S. benchmark oil price settled at $48.36 per barrel on
Friday, down from more than $100 in June.
The premier, a one-time federal cabinet minister in Stephen
Harper's government and a former investment banker, said the
province is being advised to expect oil to average $65 per
barrel in the 2015-2016 fiscal year that begins April 1 and $75
for the following fiscal year.
"The effect of those prices are that in (2015-2016) we will
need to deal with a C$6.7 billion revenue shortfall and in the
subsequent year it will be in the vicinity of $5 billion,"
Prentice told reporters. "The year after that we should be back
towards balanced budgets."
Alberta is Canada's wealthiest province, but it relies on
royalties and payments from its oil and gas sector to fund
nearly a third of its government revenue. With prices low,
producers have cut back on spending and cut jobs, with Royal
Dutch Shell Plc saying on Friday it would cut 5 to 10 percent of
workers at its oil sands mining operation in the province.
Prentice said the government will cut its own expenditures
and infrastructure projects in the fast-growing province of 4
million are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
"We need to judge how, and to what extent, it's appropriate
to have deficits over the next three years," he said.
($1 = 1.1855 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Leslie Adler)