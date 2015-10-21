CALGARY Oct 21 Canada's oil-producing province of Alberta, which has been hammered by falling crude prices, will delay plans to balance its budget by one year to 2019-2020, Finance Minister Joe Ceci said on Wednesday.

Ceci told reporters that the deteriorating economic situation would make it difficult for the government to keep its previous commitment while protecting public services. (Reporting By Mike De Souza; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)