CALGARY, Alberta Oct 26 Canada's oil-producing
province of Alberta, which has been hammered by falling crude
prices, should not use its multibillion dollar savings fund to
balance its budget, Premier Rachel Notley said on Monday.
Notley told reporters in Edmonton on the eve of her
government's first provincial budget, expected to include a
record deficit as high as C$6.5 billion ($4.94 billion), that it
would be better to increase the Heritage Fund.
The left-leaning New Democratic Party government, elected in
May ending 44 years of Conservative rule in the western Canadian
province, estimated the fund is worth about C$17.7 billion. The
fund was created in the 1970s to collect a portion of resource
revenues.
But while the fund's investment income was used in the past
to finance some government programs, Notley said it would be
better to see it grow for future generations.
"Playing around with that is something that one would have
to be very careful with," Notley said. "So the idea of having it
fund operational or specific capital projects is not something
that I think aligns with the values of Albertans or the way they
see that fund."
The government is in the middle of a review of royalty rates
paid by oil and gas companies and could invest new revenues in
the Heritage Fund.
Alberta's finance minister, Joe Ceci, announced last week
that the government was delaying plans to balance the province's
finances by one year until 2019-2020. He said, however, that the
new budget to be presented on Tuesday would introduce a plan to
achieve that goal.
The NDP government took steps to increase revenues in June
when it raised corporate tax rates to 12 percent from 10
percent, fulfilling an election promise.
Notley said the budget would also focus on plans to
diversify Alberta's economy and create jobs, while protecting
public services.
($1 = 1.3155 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Mike De Souza; editing by Grant McCool)