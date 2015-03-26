CALGARY, March 26 The Canadian province of
Alberta said in its budget on Thursday it will hike fees, boost
taxes, cut spending on healthcare and education, and tap its
savings as it looks to overcome a massive drop in revenue from
the oil industry, while forecasting a return to budget deficits
for the next two fiscal years.
The province, whose oil sands are the largest source of U.S.
crude imports, said it expects to post a budget deficit of
C$4.99 billion ($4 billion) for the fiscal year beginning April
1, and C$3.05 billion for the next, following on a C$248 million
surplus for the 2014/2015 fiscal year. It expects to return to
surplus in the 2017-2018 fiscal year.
($1 = 1.2482 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett and Nia Williams)