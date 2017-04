TORONTO Feb 23 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday the federal government will provide Alberta with an advance fiscal stabilization payment of about C$251.4 million ($182.12 million).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier this month the government was prepared to provide an advance payment to the oil-producing province, where the jobless rate has spiked to its highest since 1996.

($1 = 1.3804 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)