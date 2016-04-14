By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, April 14 The Canadian
crude-producing province of Alberta said on Thursday it will
post a C$10.4 billion ($8.10 billion) budget deficit this fiscal
year and warned that a surplus might not return until 2024 as
the oil price slump batters its economy.
Alberta, home to Canada's oil sands and the No. 1 exporter
of crude to the United States, has been hammered by a plunge in
prices to around $40 a barrel from $105 in mid-2014.
The New Democratic government, which swept to victory last
May, had said it was prepared to tolerate deficits, and Finance
Minister Joe Ceci reiterated it would protect public services.
"The first option is to slash and burn vital programs that
Alberta families count on, and that's the wrong path," Ceci
said. "Instead we will carefully maintain spending, ensuring we
are spending every tax dollar wisely while helping Albertans
weather this storm."
Ceci pledged to keep funding stable for health, education
and social services but save C$600 million in operating expenses
over the next two years through measures including a freeze on
managerial salaries and merging or dissolving 26 government
agencies.
The government will invest C$34 billion in a five-year
infrastructure plan on projects including roads, bridges,
schools, hospitals and spend C$250 million over two years to
support job creators.
Alberta is also cutting the small-business income tax rate
to 2 percent from 3 percent.
The province will borrow to fund its fiscal plan, with total
debt hitting C$57.6 billion by 2018-19, or 15.5 percent of
nominal Alberta GDP. As a result, the government will scrap
legislation introduced last year to limit debt-to-GDP to 15
percent.
CARBON TAX
The budget contained further details on Alberta's carbon
tax, announced in November, of C$20 a tonne in 2017, rising to
C$30 a tonne in 2018.
The levy is expected to cost households C$320 a year, on
average, in 2017 and C$470 a year in 2018, not including rebates
offered to low and middle-income earners.
Over five years Alberta expects the carbon levy to raise
C$9.6 billion, of which C$6.2 billion would be invested in green
infrastructure and renewable energy projects, while the
remainder would help cover consumer rebates and the
small-business tax rate reduction.
($1 = 1.2844 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)