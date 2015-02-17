(Adds details on budget, quotes from finance minister)
By Julie Gordon
VICTORIA, British Columbia Feb 17 British
Columbia's annual budget released on Tuesday projected a budget
surplus of C$284 million ($229.35 million) in fiscal 2015-16,
the Pacific coast province's third consecutive balanced budget
under the ruling Liberals.
The surplus is projected at C$376 million in 2016-17 and
C$399 million in 2017-18, the government said. The revised
surplus for 2014-15 is now seen at C$879 million, nearly double
the previous projection of C$444 million.
The government attributed the strong performance to its
diversified economy and export markets but warned the outlook
could still be affected by a potential slowdown in domestic and
U.S. economic activity among other factors.
"Meeting even these near-term targets won't be easy," said
finance minister Michael de Jong in his budget speech at the
Victoria legislature. "After all, we're not immune to the forces
affecting the rest of the world."
The recent plunge in oil prices has hit
neighboring Alberta's crude-dependent economy hard and British
Columbia's natural resource revenues are also expected to fall
over the next three years, dragged down in part by lower gas
royalties.
Still, the budget offered some goodies, including new
funding related to mining industry oversight and extended
incentives for mine exploration and development, along with
expanded tax credits for the province's growing film and video
game industries.
De Jong also highlighted modest funding to help local
businesses access Canada's new renminbi hub, a clearing house
that would allow direct trade in the Chinese yuan currency
, which is expected to boost the value of
provincial exports to China.
But his tone was more muted on the nascent liquefied natural
gas industry, as the government continues to wait for companies
such as Malaysia's Petronas, Royal Dutch Shell
and Chevron Corp to make final go or no-go
decisions on export terminals in the province.
"We remain optimistic, but what we won't do is make
budgetary assumptions until that first final investment decision
has been taken," said de Jong.
Premier Christy Clark has prioritized the development of LNG
in British Columbia, which she has said could create up to
100,000 jobs and help the province pay down its debt.
British Columbia, which has an AAA credit rating, said total
debt is forecast to reach C$65.96 billion in 2015-16, C$68.25
billion in 2016-17, and C$70.4 billion in 2017-18. The
debt-to-GDP ratio, which peaked at 17.9 percent in 2013-14, is
expected to fall to 16.6 percent in 2017-18.
($1 = 1.2383 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)