VANCOUVER, Sept 15 British Columbia projected a
downward-revised budget surplus of C$277 million ($208.82
million) in fiscal 2015-16, C$7 million lower than its budget
forecast, as the government expects the cost of fighting forest
fires in the Western Canadian province to be higher than
anticipated.
Finance Minister Michael de Jong said provincial revenues
have improved by C$374 million, primarily due to higher income
tax and property transfer tax revenues. But government spending
is forecast to increase by C$381 million, mainly due to the cost
of battling fires.
A particularly hot and dry summer this year has resulted in
more than 1,600 fires across British Columbia since April, well
above the 10-year average.
Looking ahead, the budget surplus is projected at C$336
million in 2016-17 and C$388 million in 2017-18, both modestly
down on the province's February budget forecast.
Amid lower commodity prices and economic volatility, British
Columbia also lowered its real GDP forecast to 2 percent, down
0.3 percentage point from February. It expects real GDP growth
of 2.4 percent in 2016.
($1 = 1.3265 Canadian dollars)
