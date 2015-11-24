KKR prepares bid for Australia's Quintis: source
SYDNEY, March 29 U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP is preparing a potential consortium bid for Australia's Quintis Ltd backed by the sandalwood plantation group's managing director, a source said.
VANCOUVER Nov 24 British Columbia projected on Tuesday a revised budget surplus of C$265 million ($199.26 million) in fiscal 2015-16, down C$12 million from its first-quarter forecast.
British Columbia's real gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast to grow by 2 percent in 2015 and 2.4 percent in 2016, unchanged from its previous forecast.
($1 = 1.3299 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)
SYDNEY, March 29 U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP is preparing a potential consortium bid for Australia's Quintis Ltd backed by the sandalwood plantation group's managing director, a source said.
NEW YORK, March 28 A congressional subcommittee on Tuesday urged Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello to finalize an $8.9 billion debt restructuring at the island's power utility, PREPA, before a deadline to close the deal expires on Friday.