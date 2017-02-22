(Adds reaction, poll data, context)
By Nicole Mordant
VANCOUVER Feb 21 British Columbia unveiled its
fifth consecutive balanced budget under the ruling Liberals on
Tuesday, doling out tax and financial breaks 11 weeks before
what is expected to be a tightly contested provincial election
race.
Armed with a healthy balance sheet, Finance Minister Michael
de Jong said the Western Canadian province would slash medical
services premiums (MSP) in a first step toward eliminating them.
The premiums, which do not exist elsewhere in Canada and
have irked many residents, help finance the province's publicly
funded medical system.
"The focus on MSP changes is good as it is the most
regressive tax we have, but I would have liked them to take a
step further and use the surplus to address more pressing
needs," Seth Klein, B.C. director with the left-leaning Canadian
Centre for Policy Alternatives, said in an interview. Those
included affordable housing and childcare, and poverty
reduction, he said.
The budget also contained relief for businesses, including
phasing out provincial sales tax on electricity purchases. But
the moves may be insufficient to win over voters at the polls on
May 9.
After 15 years in power, the Liberal Party is neck-and-neck
with the left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) with many
voters unhappy with the provincial government's recent approval
of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion. The party is not
linked to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party and is
more right-leaning.
A Mainstreet/Postmedia poll this week showed each of the two
British Columbia parties having 37 percent of voter support.
An NDP victory could derail big oil and gas projects in the
province. Party leader John Horgan has vowed to stop the Trans
Mountain project and recently expressed reservations about a
liquefied natural gas terminal that Malaysia's Petronas
wants to build.
The budget was thin on new housing initiatives even as
residents are pushing for more affordable housing, especially in
the Vancouver region, Canada's most expensive real estate
market.
The Liberals took steps in the past year to cool prices,
including introducing a tax on foreign buyers in Vancouver, who
many blamed for soaring house prices.
Earlier, de Jong projected a budget surplus of C$295 million
($224 million) in fiscal 2017-18, C$244 million in 2018-19 and
C$223 million in 2019-20.
The revised surplus for the fiscal year ending March 31 is
seen at C$1.5 billion, down from C$2.2 billion previously due to
higher spending on one-off items such as emergency preparedness.
($1 = 1.3145 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz and Richard Chang)