VICTORIA, British Columbia Feb 18 British Columbia's annual budget released on Tuesday projected a surplus of C$184 million ($167.94 million)in fiscal 2014-15, the Canadian coastal province's second consecutive balanced budget under the ruling Liberals.

The surplus is projected at C$206 million in 2015-16 and C$451 million in 2016-17, the government said in its first budget since being elected with a majority in May. The revised surplus for 2013-14 is now seen at C$175 million.