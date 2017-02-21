VANCOUVER Feb 21 British Columbia on Tuesday
projected a budget surplus of C$295 million ($224.40 million) in
fiscal 2017-18, the province's fifth consecutive balanced budget
under the ruling Liberals, and unveiled financial relief
measures for families and businesses eleven weeks before a
provincial election.
The surplus is projected at C$244 million in 2018-19 and
C$223 million in 2019-20, the government said. The revised
surplus for 2016-17 is now seen at C$1.5 billion, down from the
previous forecast of C$2.2 billion.
($1 = 1.3146 Canadian dollars)
