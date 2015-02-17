VICTORIA, British Columbia Feb 17 British
Columbia's annual budget released on Tuesday projected a budget
surplus of C$284 million ($229.35 million) in fiscal 2015-16,
the Canadian coastal province's third consecutive balanced
budget under the ruling Liberals.
The surplus is projected at C$376 million in 2016-17 and
C$399 million in 2017-18, the government said. The revised
surplus for 2014-15 is now seen at C$879 million, larger than
previously forecast.
($1 = 1.2383 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)