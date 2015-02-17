VICTORIA, British Columbia Feb 17 British Columbia's annual budget released on Tuesday projected a budget surplus of C$284 million ($229.35 million) in fiscal 2015-16, the Canadian coastal province's third consecutive balanced budget under the ruling Liberals.

The surplus is projected at C$376 million in 2016-17 and C$399 million in 2017-18, the government said. The revised surplus for 2014-15 is now seen at C$879 million, larger than previously forecast.

($1 = 1.2383 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)