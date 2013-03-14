* Finance minister to present budget in House of Commons
* Government again says sees surplus by 2015
OTTAWA, March 14 Canada's Conservative
government will present its annual federal budget on March 21,
and still expects to return to surplus by 2015 despite a weaker
economic outlook, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on
Thursday.
"The economists...were a little more pessimistic for this
year and a little bit more for next year," Flaherty said of
private sector forecasts he received last week. "But it's an
interim concern, it's not a long-term concern in terms of real
GDP growth."
Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, he added: "As you know, our
target is to balance the budget in 2015. We remain on target."
Private sector economists last week cut their economic
forecasts for 2013 due to the uncertain global environment. The
government gave no actual figures.
Canada lurched into a budget deficit during the global
financial crisis after 11 straight years of surplus. The federal
government budget shortfall, at about 1.5 percent of the value
of the overall economy, is tiny compared with that of the United
States or the UK and barely registers on the radar of financial
markets, which are more concerned about provincial government
debt.
Some experts complain that Europe's experience with
austerity shows that a single-minded focus by Ottawa on
eliminating the deficit at a time of slow growth could hamper
the economy further.
Federal government revenues have also taken a big hit
because of the discount on prices for Western Canadian crude oil
compared to imported oil.
In November, Ottawa forecast a C$26 billion ($25.5 billion)
deficit for the fiscal year to March 31, about 1.5 percent the
size of the overall economy. Some economists believe the gap
will be smaller.
The government expected to trim the deficit gradually, and
forecast a C$1.7 billion surplus in 2016-17. Excluding a C$3
billion cushion to safeguard against another shock, the budget
shows a balance a year earlier.
The budget is usually presented at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) in
Parliament.