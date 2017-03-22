(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text; adds
byline)
By Fergal Smith
OTTAWA, March 22 Canada's bond issuance will
rise to C$142 billion in 2017-18 as the budget deficit climbs to
C$28.5 billion, according to the government's Debt Management
Strategy, with the focus maintained on the issuance of short-
and medium-term bonds.
The stock of domestic bonds is expected to rise to C$575
billion for the fiscal year that starts in April from an
estimated C$537 billion in 2016-2017, while the stock of T-bills
is seen edging up to C$131 billion from an estimated C$130
billion.
Issuance had jumped 45 percent to an estimated C$135 billion
in 2016-17 as the Liberal government under Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau ran a deeper deficit in its first budget in an effort to
support Canada's economy, which had been impacted by an
oil-price shock.
Oil is oneof Canada's major exports.
The government forecasts a downward trajectory for federal
debt as a percentage of gross domestic product in future years,
but it has dropped an explicit target for debt-to-GDP and has no
forecast for when the budget will return to balance.
"Its commitment continues to weaken" on reducing the
deficit, said Craig Wright, chief economist at RBC.
The number of 30-year nominal bond auctions will increase
from two to three, but there is no indication that issuance of
these longer-dated bonds will rise overall even as the
government plans for C$81.2 billion of long-term infrastructure
spending.
Increased focus on the issuance of 2-, 3- and 5-year
maturities considers the liquidity needs of the market and
satisfies the government's objectives of achieving stable,
low-cost funding and promoting a well-functioning market, the
Debt Management Strategy said.
Issuance in the 3-year sector was re-introduced in 2016-17.
The number of 10-year bond auctions will remain unchanged at
five and there will be quarterly auctions of 30-year real return
bonds.
Two buyback operations on a switch basis are planned for
bonds that were originally issued with terms to maturity of 30
years.
The sale of Canada Savings Bonds, a retail debt product
created in 1946, will be discontinued in 2017.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Ottawa; editing by Dan Burns)