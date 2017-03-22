BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
OTTAWA, March 22 The Canadian government issued the following budget projections on Wednesday: (Billions of Canadian dollars) FISCAL YEAR 2015–2016 2016–2017 2017–2018 2018–2019 2019–2020 2020–2021 2021-2022 Budgetary revenues 295.5 292.1 304.7 315.6 327.7 340.3 356.0 Program expenses 270.8 290.9 305.4 313.7 319.8 328.6 338.5 Public debt charges 25.6 24.3 24.7 26.3 28.3 30.4 33.3 Total expenses 296.4 315.1 330.2 340.0 348.1 359.0 371.8 Adjustment for risk -3.0 -3.0 -3.0 -3.0 -3.0 Budgetary balance -1.0 -23.0 -28.5 -27.4 -23.4 -21.7 -18.8 Federal debt 616.0 637.1 665.5 692.9 716.3 738.1 756.9
Percent of GDP Budgetary revenues 14.9 14.4 14.4 14.4 14.4 14.4 14.5 Program expenses 13.6 14.4 14.5 14.3 14.1 13.9 13.8 Public debt charges 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.4 Budgetary balance 0.0 -1.1 -1.4 -1.2 -1.0 -0.9 -0.8 Federal debt 31.0 31.5 31.6 31.6 31.5 31.3 30.9 (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
NEW YORK, June 16 The dollar index clung to its earlier losses on Friday after the University of Michigan said its barometer on U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early June, raising some concerns about consumer spending in the coming months.
* Independent Bank Group Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sjfEKz) Further company coverage: