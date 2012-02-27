* Government initially said all cuts would be in budget
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Feb 27 The Canadian government's
next budget will not contain exact details of how Ottawa intends
to cut federal spending, despite an earlier promise to do so, an
official told Reuters on Monday.
The Conservatives had initially said the budget, expected in
late March or early April, would unveil a program of cuts of
between 5 and 10 percent of spending in 67 federal departments.
They say the measures are needed to eliminate the budget deficit
by 2015-16.
Canada's main public sector union reacted with dismay,
saying it feared the right-of-center Conservatives planned much
deeper reductions than had been anticipated.
A special sub-committee of cabinet has been poring over the
options for spending reductions for months and is now clearly
running out of time, given that the budget traditionally is
presented before the start of the fiscal year on Apr. 1.
"Don't expect the budget to have full details of every cut,"
the government official said. "There will be a general
accounting of the cuts but the details will follow later."
"It's a very, very complex process to coordinate."
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Sunday that Ottawa had
still not made up its minds on some parts of the budget.
The government first said it would trim C$11 billion ($11
billion) in spending over four years. Officials now say the
final amount could be double that, with some departments losing
around 15 percent of their funding.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada, which represents
172,000 of the roughly 285,000 members of the federal civil
service, said it was "still mired in the murky swamp" of a lack
of information.
"We start to have to ask if the government is acting on a
basis of bad faith or if it's acting deliberately not to let
Canadians know just what the full extent of these cuts can be,"
asked senior union official Larry Rousseau.
"This is just more austerity at a time when we need economic
stimulus in order to really make sure the economy gets back on
track."
Prime Minister Stephen Harper - whose government has a
chilly relationship with unions - told Reuters earlier this
month that the cuts would go ahead as planned despite an
uncertain global economic climate.
The government official also declined to speculate exactly
when the budget will be presented. Flaherty, citing the effects
of the European crisis, says he has not yet decided on a date.
Ottawa is still sticking to its forecast that the 2011-12
budget deficit will be C$31 billion, even though the shortfall
for the first nine months of the year was C$17.7 billion.
($1=$1 Canadian)
