TREASURIES-Bonds weaken before vote on U.S. healthcare law

(Adds quote, auction result, updates prices) * House healthcare vote in focus * Fed's Yellen doesn't address monetary policy * Treasury sells $11 bln, 10-year TIPS By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Thursday as investors waited for a vote by lawmakers on a bill to replace the Obamacare healthcare law, which is seen as a gauge of the Trump administration’s ability to implement near-term goals. President Donald Trump made a final