BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
OTTAWA, March 22 Private sector forecasts underpinning the federal budget released on Wednesday (in percent unless otherwise indicated):
2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2016–2021 Real GDP growth Budget 2016 1.4 2.2 2.2 2.0 1.9 – – 2016 Fall Update 1.4 2.1 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.9 1.8 Budget 2017 1.3 1.9 2.0 1.7 1.7 1.8 1.7 GDP inflation Budget 2016 0.9 2.4 2.1 2.1 2.1 – – 2016 Fall Update 0.6 2.2 1.8 2.1 2.0 2.1 1.8 Budget 2017 0.6 2.1 2.0 1.8 2.1 2.0 1.8 Nominal GDP growth Budget 2016 2.3 4.6 4.3 4.2 4.1 – – 2016 Fall Update 2.0 4.3 3.7 4.0 3.9 4.0 3.7 Budget 2017 2.0 4.1 4.0 3.5 3.8 3.8 3.5
Nominal GDP level (billions of dollars) Budget 2016 2,033 2,126 2,218 2,310 2,404 – – 2016 Fall Update 2,026 2,114 2,191 2,279 2,368 2,463 – Budget 2017 2,025 2,109 2,194 2,271 2,357 2,447 –
Difference between 2016 Fall update and Budget 2017
-1 -5 3 -8 -11 -16 -6
3-month treasury bill rate Budget 2016 0.5 0.7 1.6 2.4 2.7 – – 2016 Fall Update 0.5 0.6 1.0 1.6 1.9 2.4 1.3 Budget 2017 0.5 0.6 0.9 1.4 1.8 2.3 1.2
10-year government bond rate Budget 2016 1.6 2.3 3.0 3.4 3.6 – – 2016 Fall Update 1.2 1.6 2.1 2.5 2.8 3.3 2.2 Budget 2017 1.3 1.8 2.3 2.7 3.0 3.3 2.4 (Compiled by Ottawa budget newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 16 The dollar index clung to its earlier losses on Friday after the University of Michigan said its barometer on U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early June, raising some concerns about consumer spending in the coming months.
* Independent Bank Group Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sjfEKz) Further company coverage: