(Adds background, oil price comparison with fiscal update
starting in fourth paragraph.)
OTTAWA Dec 16 Even dramatically lower oil
prices will not prevent the Canadian government from balancing
its budget next year, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on
Tuesday.
"You should be under no doubt that the government will
balance its budget next year. We are well within that range.
Even with dramatically lower oil prices, we will balance the
budget," he told reporters in Quebec City.
"The only question will be how much flexibility we have in
the short term. This will obviously reduce some of our fiscal
flexibility but it will not by any means stop us from reaching a
balance and at the same time...making the important investments
we've made...."
Canada is a major oil exporter and while the government does
not receive direct royalties, it derives a substantial amount of
money from the sector in the form of corporate and personal
income taxes, as well as through sales taxes.
While cheaper oil is expected to lower Canadian economic
growth somewhat, the effect on oil producers will be offset
partly by the increased spending power of consumers and
businesses and by stronger demand from the United States.
Economists say lower oil prices benefit the U.S. economy.
On Nov. 12, the federal government released a fiscal update
projecting a surplus of C$1.9 billion in the fiscal year that
starts next April, on top of a C$3 billion contingency reserve.
But it was predicated on a set of oil prices which include
$81 for West Texas Intermediate, which has since fallen to
around $56.
When first introduced in February, the budget assumed
economic growth of 2.3 percent this year and 2.5 percent in
2015. The November update assumes growth of 2.4 percent in 2014
and 2.6 percent in 2015.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; Editing by
Alan Crosby)