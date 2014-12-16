OTTAWA Dec 16 Even dramatically lower oil
prices will not prevent the Canadian government from balancing
its budget next year, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on
Tuesday.
"You should be under no doubt that the government will
balance its budget next year. We are well within that range.
Even with dramatically lower oil prices, we will balance the
budget," he told reporters in Quebec City.
"The only question will be how much flexibility we have in
the short term. This will obviously reduce some of our fiscal
flexibility but it will not by any means stop us from reaching a
balance and at the same time...making the important investments
we've made."
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren)