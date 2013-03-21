OTTAWA, March 21 Few things are more Canadian than
playing ice hockey and the country's Conservative government
looked to take advantage of the national craze in its budget on
Thursday by cutting tariffs on the expensive equipment needed to
play the game.
Parents complain it can cost hundreds of dollars to buy
helmets, skates, sticks, and uniforms, which cost more than in
the neighboring United States despite the steady strengthening
in value of the Canadian dollar in recent years.
"The government shares Canadians concerns about the
Canada-U.S. price gap and wants to see lower prices for
consumers," said the budget document.
The budget proposes to cut tariffs on imported ice skates
and hockey equipment as well as baby clothing, skis, snowboards,
golf clubs and equipment for a total annual saving of C$76
million ($75 million).
"(This) comes with the expectation that wholesalers,
distributors and retailers will pass these savings onto
consumers," said the budget, adding the government would monitor
the effect of the tariff cuts.
The relatively small annual saving of C$76 million suggests
there are other reasons for the higher Canadian prices.
Retailers say prices for items in both nations are set long
before they go on sale and cannot be cut quickly to reflect
changes in the exchange rate.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)