By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Oct 22 Canada's final budget figures for
the fiscal year that ended in March show a deficit of C$18.9
billion ($18.3 billion), slightly higher than a government
estimate released in May, but much lower than the forecast it
released in its March budget.
In a preliminary report on May 31, the Finance Department's
Fiscal Monitor estimated a shortfall of C$18.3 billion for the
2012-13 year, while the government's annual
budget released on March 21 had projected the deficit would be
C$25.9 billion.
The budget deficit had hit a record C$55.6 billion in
2009-10.
Figures released on Tuesday showed direct program spending
in 2012-13 fell by 1.2 percent from the year before and by 3.8
percent from 2010-11.
The government also reported the ratio of federal debt to
gross domestic product fell to 33.1 percent at end-March 2013
from 33.2 percent a year earlier.
The debt figure includes the value of buildings and other
non financial assets in calculating the difference between
federal assets and liabilities.
The debt-to-GDP ratio used by Ottawa differs somewhat from
those used elsewhere, but in any case Canada's debt is the
lowest of any in the Group of Seven leading industrialized
nations.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty repeated the government was on
track to balance the budget in 2015, and he said on Monday that
his fall fiscal update would be coming out "soon". But he said
it was not "imminent", suggesting it would not be in coming
days.