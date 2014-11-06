(Adds timing of event)
OTTAWA Nov 6 The Canadian government will
deliver its fall economic and fiscal update on Nov. 12 with a
new forecast for budget balances but no new spending or tax
measures beyond those announced last week, Finance Minister Joe
Oliver said on Thursday.
The government last week announced C$26.76 billion ($23.47
billion) in family tax cuts and benefits over six years
. The fall update will take that into account as
well as new data since the government presented its 2014-15
budget in February.
"The economic update will not be a mini-budget," Oliver told
reporters, confirming it will not contain additional measures.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper said last week that there will
be a small budget deficit for the fiscal year ending on March
31, 2015, and that 2015-16 would see a small surplus. Oliver
reiterated on Thursday that next year's budget would be in the
black.
The Canadian Club of Toronto later gave details on the
timing of the fiscal update, saying Oliver would present it to
the club in an event that will begin at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT)
($1=$1.14 Canadian)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Diane Craft and Peter
Galloway)