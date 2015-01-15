(Adds remarks on impact to economy, importance of diversifying
energy markets away from reliance on U.S.)
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY Jan 15 The Canadian government will
unveil its budget this year later than it usually does, waiting
at least until April because of market volatility, Finance
Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday.
"Given the current market instability, I will not bring
forward our budget earlier than April. We need all the
information we can obtain before finalizing our decisions,"
Oliver said in the text of a speech he was giving in Calgary.
The federal budget is usually introduced in February or
March, occasionally as early as January, given the fiscal year
starts on April 1. But lower oil prices have made it tricky to
predict government revenues and what the economy will do.
Oil prices have more than halved from their peak last June,
hit by rising production and weaker-than-expected demand in
Europe and Asia.
"Given the current volatility, there is no consensus about
how low will prices fall and how long will they stay there,"
Oliver said. "Nevertheless, every knowledgeable person I have
spoken to believes, and history tells us, that prices will
eventually move well above current level."
He said lower oil prices create both benefits and
difficulties for the Canadian economy. Among the benefits are
enhanced consumption and savings.
"Also, energy costs for manufacturing and transportation
companies decline, along with the Canadian dollar, which makes
these and other sectors more competitive," he said.
On the other hand oil company profits fall, their capital
investment slows and employment declines, and federal and
provincial tax revenues suffer, he noted.
Oliver told reporters that over the intermediate term, lower
oil prices would have a broadly neutral impact on real, or
inflation-adjusted, gross domestic product, but have a negative
effect on nominal GDP, which influences tax revenues.
The Conservatives ran up a large budget deficit in the
aftermath of the 2008-09 financial crisis and Oliver reiterated
that they would get back to balance in 2015.
Oliver, who held the natural resources portfolio before he
took over at Finance last year, said it was "a matter of urgent
national interest" that Canada diversify its energy markets in a
way that relies less on the United States, because of the shale
boom which will reduce U.S. demand for Canadian oil.
(Additional reporting by Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren in
Ottawa; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway and
Meredith Mazzilli)