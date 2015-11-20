(Corrects figures in 7th paragraph to show that deficit would
be C$900 million and not C$3 billion in 2016-17, and that
subsequent years would show surpluses and not deficits)
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA Nov 20 Canada's new Liberal government
said on Friday it was inheriting a significantly gloomier fiscal
picture than previously expected, projecting billions of dollars
of deficits despite previous Conservative forecasts of
surpluses.
A large portion of this worse outlook is because the
Liberals, who defeated the Conservatives in last month's federal
election, lowered economic growth forecasts to levels well below
the downwardly revised levels predicted by private-sector
economists.
The move effectively adds a buffer or contingency reserve
for worse-than-expected growth.
The fiscal update from Finance Minister Bill Morneau does
not include infrastructure spending and other measures the
Liberals pledged ahead of the election.
Excluding these, the government forecast the deficit would
be C$3.0 billion ($2.3 billion) in the current fiscal year and
C$3.9 billion in 2016-17, with deficits continuing through
2018-19.
This lower growth forecast adds C$1.5 billion to the
projected deficit for 2015-16 and C$3.0 billion for each of the
five years from 2016-17 on.
Without that economic adjustment, the deficits would be
C$1.5 billion for 2015-16 and C$900 million for 2016-17, with
surpluses in subsequent years.
The Conservatives had insisted that the budget was in
balance for the current year and had campaigned on keeping it in
balance in coming years, warning against further deficit
spending.
But the Liberals, who took power on Nov. 4, used the new
numbers, including their downwardly revised growth provision, to
blame the Conservatives for an outlook that is worse than had
been projected.
"These are the fiscal projections inherited by this
Government," they said in the autumn economic and fiscal update.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)