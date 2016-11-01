* Canada to ramp up infrastructure spending
* Gov't taps prudence fund as growth lags forecast
* Canada will set up infrastructure bank
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Nov 1 Canada will boost spending on
infrastructure projects by an extra C$81 billion ($60.49
billion) over the next 12 years in a bid to revitalize a limping
economy, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday.
The Liberal government, trying to deal with a prolonged oil
slump that has slashed revenues, is committed to pouring a total
of C$187 billion into infrastructure between now and 2027-28. In
March, it had promised to spend C$120 billion over the next
decade.
"This is unprecedented in our history. And it comes at a
time when the need is great," Morneau told the House of Commons
as he presented a fiscal update.
Ottawa will also set up an infrastructure bank and give it
access to C$35 billion.
"The economic situation we're in is challenging; global
growth is challenged," Morneau told reporters.
Morneau cut the forecast for 2016 growth to 1.2 percent from
the 1.4 percent he had predicted in his March budget. He put
2017 growth at 2.0 percent compared with an initial estimate of
2.2 percent.
The government said the budget deficit for the 2016-17
fiscal year will be C$25.1 billion, compared with the C$29.4
billion predicted in March. But this is only because Morneau
applied a C$6 billion annual prudence fund to bring the final
figure down from $31.1 billion.
Still, the deficit numbers were lower than some analysts had
forecast. The Canadian dollar and bonds showed little reaction.
Ottawa plans to tap the prudence fund every year until
2020/21, when it is expecting a deficit of C$16.8 billion. In
March, Morneau had indicated the budget might be balanced by
then.
But pressed by reporters as to when the shortfall would be
eliminated, Morneau said he wanted to focus on investments.
Ottawa will lift the threshold at which it scrutinizes
foreign takeover bids from C$600 million to C$1 billion starting
next year, rather than in 2019 as initially planned.
It will also introduce a strategy to make it easier for
Canadian firms to hire talented foreign workers, in part by
cutting lengthy visa processing delays.
Michael Dolega, a senior economist at TD Bank, said low
borrowing costs and a moderate debt-to-GDP ratio meant this was
a good time for the government to act.
"My main concern as an economist is just to make sure that
this money ends up being productive for the country," he said.
($1 = 1.3391 Canadian dollars)
