* Two-month deficit C$832 mln vs year-earlier C$2 bln gap
* Revenue growth outpaces expenses
* New accounting rules reflected in report for first time
OTTAWA, July 27 Canada's federal budget deficit
shrank in the first two months of the 2012-13 fiscal year, with
the government reporting a shortfall on Friday that was half the
size of the one a year earlier.
Helped by higher revenues, continued economic growth and
ultra-low borrowing costs, Ottawa posted a deficit for April and
May of C$832 million ($824 million), compared with a C$2 billion
deficit in the same period last year.
The monthly deficit in April was $19 million but it grew to
C$813 million in May, the Department of Finance said in its
monthly fiscal monitor report.
Canada slipped into deficit during the global financial
crisis following more than a decade of surpluses, which had made
it the fiscal darling of the Group of Seven industrialized
nations.
Eager to retain that status, the Conservative government
promises to balance its books by 2015-16 through a combination
of economic growth and a 6.9 percent spending cut across the
federal bureaucracy.
It has reported a preliminary deficit of C$23.5 billion,
about 1.5 percent of gross domestic product, for 2011-12, below
forecast, but the number could be revised after year-end
adjustments.
Revenues in April-May climbed 5 percent from a year earlier
on higher intake from all tax categories and growth in other
revenue streams.
Program expenses rose by a more modest 3.4 percent as a
decrease in employment insurance benefits partially offset
higher payments for other social benefits and transfers to other
levels of government.
Public debt charges fell 6.9 percent due in part to near
record-low borrowing costs.
The report reflects for the first time new accounting rules
that change the way refundable tax credits are classified.
Previously such credits were reported as a reduction in tax
revenues but will now be classified as transfer payments.
The change resulted in an increase of C$0.3 billion in
revenues and expenses in April 2011 and May 2011, with no
overall impact on the budget balance.
Previous budget data has been restated to make figures
comparable.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
