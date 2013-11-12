EDMONTON Nov 12 Canada expects to easily meet
its goal of eliminating its budget deficit by 2015, just ahead
of an election, and now sees a bigger surplus for that year than
it did before, even as it warns of an uncertain global economic
outlook.
The finance ministry estimated on Tuesday a surplus of C$3.7
billion ($3.5 billion) in the 2015/16 fiscal year, up from its
March 2013 forecast of an C$800 million surplus.
The figures include a C$3 billion downward adjustment for
risk, which means the underlying surplus is likely to be that
much bigger.
The governing Conservatives promised in the 2011 election
campaign that they would introduce personal income tax cuts once
the budget is balanced. They are expected to revive that promise
in hopes of getting re-elected in October 2015.
The federal government's fiscal outlook has brightened
because weaker revenues have been more than offset by lower
program spending and public debt charges, the finance ministry
said in its fall fiscal update.
But Ottawa cut its forecast for nominal gross domestic
product, the broadest measure of the tax base, this year and
next and warned of risks to the U.S. and global economies.