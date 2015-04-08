(Recasts with finance minister's speech)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 8 Canadian Finance Minister Joe
Oliver announced legislation on Wednesday committing the
government to a balanced budget except if there is recession or
an "extraordinary circumstance."
The bill will fulfill a 2013 pledge by the ruling
Conservatives as they head into an October election seeking to
portray themselves as the best economic managers.
Oliver has pledged to deliver a balanced budget for 2015-16
on April 21 despite the damage to Canada's economy inflicted by
low oil prices.
It will be Canada's first federal balanced-budget bill,
though eight of the country's 10 provinces enacted such
legislation during the 1990s. Passage is assured since the
Conservatives have a parliamentary majority.
Oliver said the "only acceptable deficit" under the
legislation would be in the event of a recession or during war
or natural disaster with costs exceeding C$3 billion ($2.4
billion) in a year.
A deficit during normal economic times would trigger an
automatic freeze on departments' operating budgets. Salaries for
ministers and deputies would be cut by 5 percent until budgets
are balanced.
"We will never be able to keep taxes low and provide direct
benefits to hard-working Canadians and their families, even in
the face of an unexpected downturn, without balanced budgets in
good economic times," Oliver said.
Economists have long debated whether balanced-budget
legislation is effective or counter-productive in tying
governments' hands.
Canada's parliamentary budget officer said in a report in
September that seven of the eight provincial acts were amended,
suspended or repealed shortly after enactment or to allow
deficits following the global financial crisis in 2008. But the
report said seven provinces would have reaffirmed or
reintroduced such legislation by end-2014.
Scotiabank deputy chief economist Aron Gampel said
reinforcing fiscal rectitude could help improve competitiveness,
as large debt burdens over the longer term are troublesome.
Randall Bartlett, a senior economist at Toronto-Dominion
Bank, said studies showed that balanced-budget legislation "can
work in good times, but in bad times it can be ineffective."
He said it could be difficult to pin down whether Canada is
in recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of economic
decline, precluding timely action.
Ottawa might not have been able to roll out the massive
stimulus plan it did in January 2009, for example, since it was
not clear at that time that growth in the fourth quarter of 2008
was negative, let alone the first quarter of 2009, Bartlett
noted.
($1 = 1.24 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren in
Ottawa and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto; editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, G Crosse and Ted Botha)