(Adds remarks on quick infrastructure projects, changes
dateline, previous OTTAWA)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 15 At least part of the
Canadian government's plans to boost infrastructure spending
will focus on projects that can be undertaken quickly, Finance
Minister Bill Morneau said on Friday.
It was Morneau's first nod, following a full week of media
appearances across the country, to the idea of getting an early
jolt of stimulus from the infrastructure project spending to
boost an economy slammed by the continued slide in oil prices.
"We are looking to make infrastructure investments that are
prudent and responsible, and in cases where we can find prudent,
responsible projects that we can embark on quickly, we will do
so," Morneau told a news conference at the University of Calgary
after speaking to students earlier.
Morneau did not give specific details but one idea floated
in The Globe and Mail newspaper this week, citing a senior
official, has been to spend on retrofits to improve energy
efficiency. These expenditures can get underway more quickly
than port expansions, even if such "quick-hit" spending may not
yield growth-enhancing productivity boosts.
Morneau, part of the Liberal government elected in October,
once again declined to say whether he was inclined to go beyond
what his party had laid out during the campaign in terms of the
level of government spending or deficits.
The Liberals had promised to run deficits of up to C$10
billion ($7 billion) a year in the first three years of their
mandate and then bring it back to balance by year four.
Morneau told an earlier gathering of students at the
university that the return to balance should be made possible by
economic growth.
"We do plan on balancing the budget at the end of four
years, and that will, I expect, come through growth in the
economy," Morneau said.
He defended the government's plan to run deficits in the
next three years but said it was important to be prudent in
spending.
In October the Bank of Canada estimated 2.0 percent growth
for 2016, but it is expected to revise that down next week.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing
by Diane Craft)