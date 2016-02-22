DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
OTTAWA Feb 22 Canada's new Liberal government, citing a sluggish economy and low commodity prices, on Monday cut its growth forecast for 2016-17 and said it would run a much bigger budget deficit that initially promised.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau, citing an average of private sector economists' forecasts, said growth in 2016 would be 1.4 percent, down from the 2.0 percent it forecast in November.
He said the 2016-17 budget deficit would be C$18.4 billion ($13.44 billion) while the 2017-18 deficit will be C$15.5 billion. Those figures exclude Liberal spending plans that will be unveiled in the March 22 budget, so the overall deficit will be higher than the figures released on Monday.
($1 = 1.3687 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 Tesla Inc on Monday briefly became the most valuable U.S. car maker, reaching a market capitalization of as much as $51.105 billion, higher than General Motors's.