* Two-month deficit C$832 mln vs year-earlier C$2 bln gap
* Revenue growth outpaces expenses
* New accounting rules reflected in report for first time
OTTAWA, July 27 Canada continued to shrink its
federal budget deficit in April and May, reporting on Friday a
two-month shortfall of C$832 million, compared with a C$2
billion deficit in the same period of last year.
The monthly deficit in April was $19 million but it grew to
C$813 million in May, the Department of Finance said in its
monthly fiscal monitor report on the first two months of the
2012-13 fiscal year.
Revenues in April-May climbed 5 percent from a year earlier
on higher intake from all tax categories and growth in other
revenue streams.
Program expenses rose 3.4 percent as a decrease in
employment insurance benefits partially offset higher payments
for other social benefits and transfers to other levels of
government.
Public debt charges fell 6.9 percent due in part to near
record-low borrowing costs.
The report reflects for the first time new accounting rules
that change the way refundable tax credits are classified.
Previously such credits were reported as a reduction in tax
revenues but will now be classified as transfer payments.
The change resulted in an increase of C$0.3 billion in
revenues and expenses in April 2011 and May 2011, with no
overall impact on the budget balance.
Previous budget data has been restated to make figures
comparable.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)