* July deficit narrows to C$1.05 bln
* April-July deficit C$3.03 bln vs yr-earlier C$5.93 bln
OTTAWA, Sept 28 Canada's federal government
budget deficit dropped in the first four months of the fiscal
year, falling to C$3.03 billion ($3.09 billion) from April to
July compared to a C$5.93 billion shortfall in the same period
of last year, the Department of Finance said on Friday.
The monthly deficit in July fell to C$1.05 billion from
C$1.69 billion in July 2011.
Revenues in the first four months of the fiscal year were up
by 3.7 percent compared with the same period in 2011, reflecting
higher income tax revenues, excise taxes and duties, the finance
department said. Program expenses rose by 1.2 percent, mainly
due to higher transfer payments.
July revenues grew by 0.8 percent from July 2011 while
program expenses fell by 0.4 percent.