US STOCKS-Wall St rises as robust jobs report lifts mood
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
OTTAWA, March 18 The Canadian government's budget this Thursday will assume 3.3 percent growth in nominal gross domestic product this year, down from a previous estimate of 4 percent, resulting in C$2.1 billion less revenue, a government official said on Monday.
The outlook for real GDP is also weaker and is now seen at 1.6 percent compared with 2.0 percent previously, said the official, who declined to be named.
The federal government bases its fiscal projections on the average forecast of private sector economists. Finance Minister Jim Flaherty met with the economists last week but did not divulge their numbers.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index turned negative in mid-morning trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank falling sharply on reports of employees admitting to breaking the law under pressure to meet sales targets.
* China's sovereign wealth fund is buying a stake in the room-sharing technology company Airbnb - Sky News, citing sources (Bengaluru Newsroom)