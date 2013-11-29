BRIEF-Target Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.45
* Target corp says Q4 comparable digital channel sales increased 34 percent
OTTAWA Nov 29 The cost of helping Alberta recover from floods in July helped boost the federal budget deficit in September to C$3.84 billion ($3.62 billion) from C$2.23 billion a year earlier, the Finance Department said on Friday.
The government recorded a C$2.8 billion liability for the Alberta disaster assistance, and a C$0.7 billion gain on the sale of 30 million shares of General Motors Co stock which it had acquired as part of a bailout in the recession.
"Absent the impact of these two one-time factors, the deficit for September 2013 would have been C$1.7 billion," the department said in its Fiscal Monitor.
The September figure also marked an increase from August's deficit of C$2.30 billion.
For April to September, the first half of the fiscal year, the deficit grew to C$10.69 billion from C$9.43 billion. Without September's two one-time factors, this would have been C$8.6 billion.
