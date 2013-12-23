* October deficit edges up to C$2.55 bln
* April-Oct deficit C$13.23 bln vs yr-ago C$11.95 bln
OTTAWA Dec 23 Canada's federal budget deficit
in October edged up to C$2.55 billion ($2.41 billion) from
C$2.52 billion a year earlier as spending and revenues remained
relatively steady, the Department of Finance said on Monday.
The deficit in the April-October period, representing the
first seven months of the 2013-14 fiscal year, grew to C$13.23
billion from C$11.95 billion a year earlier. One reason for the
increase was the cost of helping Alberta recover from floods.
In October, revenues fell by 0.7 percent from October 2012
on lower corporate income tax revenues and excise duties.
Program expenses grew by 0.4 percent on higher transfers.
The Conservative government has promised to eliminate the
deficit by 2015-16.